(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals activated Ruben Tejada from the disabled list on Monday afternoon and optioned Greg Garcia to the Memphis (AAA).

“He did a great job,” said Manager Mike Matheny. “I told him he did everything that we would have asked and hoped he would do. He understands that’s the point where he is in his career and the kind of team we have right now.”

Garcia is expected to play a lot of shortstop at Memphis. How much time Tejada sees at shortstop with the Cardinals is not as clear.

“We’ll see,” said Matheny, who noted Tejada could also see some time at second base or even third.

So is Aledmys Diaz the primary shortstop for the Cardinals?

“Today, it’s Diaz,” answered Matheny. “He needs to play and has done a great job. He’s going to continue to get these opportunities.”

STARTING LINEUP

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jeremy Hazelbaker, CF

Matt Holliday, LF

Brandon Moss, 1B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Aldemys Diaz, SS

Mike Leake, P

