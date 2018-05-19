EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 reported today that an 18-year-old Worden teen has died after a crash on Illinois Route 159 and Maple Road, outside Edwardsville.

The ISP said Paden DeBardeleben, 18, died in a crash at 4:23 p.m. Monday after his 1975 Dodge rolled into a ditch. ISP said a second vehicle was involved but did not make contact with the 1975 Dodge.

The ISP said the probe into the crash continues.

