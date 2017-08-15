MEDORA - Illinois State Police and the Jersey County Coroner confirmed a 13-year-old died in a fatal ATV-freightliner truck tractor-trailer accident Friday afternoon at Illinois Route 267 and Challacombe Road, Medora.

The crash occurred at 3:54 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Two teenagers were on the ATV. A 13-year-old Raelyne Cheek, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene by Jersey Coroner Larry Alexander. Erica Wallace, also 13, was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and is critical condition.

Donald Young, 59, of Brighton, was the driver of the 2012 Freightliner Truck Tractor with a Trailer 1978 Enderby-Ander Trailer.

This was the Illinois State Police preliminary description of the accident:

Unit 1- Green All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

Unit 2-2012 Freightliner Truck Tractor

Unit 2 Trailer-1978 Enderby-Ander Trailer



PRELIMINARY: Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two-unit crash which occurred on IL-267 at Challacombe Road in Jersey County. Unit One was eastbound on Challacombe Road approaching IL-267.

Unit Two was southbound on IL-267 approaching Challacombe Road. Unit One failed to stop at the stop sign and continued onto IL-267 into the path of Unit Two. Unit Two was unable to avoid Unit One and struck the ATV. The driver and passenger of Unit One were ejected from the ATV. The driver of Unit One was pronounced deceased by Jersey County Coroner. The passenger of Unit One was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by Life Flight Medical Helicopter Service in critical condition. IL-267 was shut down for approximately six hours. The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

