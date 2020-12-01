ST. LOUIS – TEDxStLouis is a home to community leaders and innovators. The challenges that have faced us in the last year have caused us to need a shift in perspective and view, for this, TEDxStLouis has planned a Pivot.

To pivot is to shift. A change, but not a complete redo. Keep one foot planted, but change direction. A pivot is usually intended to help recover from a tough period. Think about the current state in new and interesting ways. Reimagine & think more broadly. The talk will be held online at 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 8.

“This event embodies the drive and ability of the St. Louis community to rise from hardship and readjust for the future,” said Steve Sommers, executive director and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “We are thrilled to ignite this spark of creativity to help push people forward out of the challenge of 2020 and into a new era.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is free and open to the public; however, donations are gladly accepted to help offset costs of running the programming. This event features the following speakers who care — invested in local innovation, social justice, change and bouncing back, together.

NASA Switches Gears | Dan Goods - Visual Strategist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Leadership in Times of Turmoil | Tishaura Jones - Treasurer, City of Saint Louis

Triumphs After Tragedy | Christopher Alan Gordon - Director, Library & Collections at Missouri Historical Society

Conservation and Sustainability | Peter Raven - Botanist and Environmentalist, President Emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden

Conservation and Sustainability | Kyra Krakos - Associate Professor of Biology and Program Director for the On-Line Sustainability Program at Maryville University, Research Associate at Missouri Botanical Garden

Matuschka Briggs (event emcee) - Director of Special Projects and Strategic Support in the Community Development Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

“Our speakers are more than ready to help usher a new viewpoint and vision for St. Louis,” said Mich Hancock, license holder and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “This event showcases the ability to re-frame and reimagine the world we want, rather than the one we currently have.”

For more information and to register, please visit www.tedxsaintlouis.org

More like this: