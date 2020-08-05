ST. LOUIS – TEDxGatewayArch has officially changed its name to TEDxStLouis to further symbolize the innovation and distinction between past and present for the organization and the St. Louis community as a whole. The new name comes weeks before a new digital event held in a unique format to help maintain innovative motivations and ambition in the leading thinkers of the community during a socially distanced time.

While the Gateway Arch is a well-known monument for St. Louis, there is so much more that embodies the spirit of the city. The name TEDxStLouis embraces the entire area, including all its counties, and helps to drive the TEDx community forward.

“We are happy to announce this name change, as it has been a goal of ours for some time to push the community ever onward,” said Steve Sommers, executive director and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “We are shaking off the dust of the old world, yesterday is done and we are looking to tomorrow.”

In addition to the new name, a digital TEDx Conference will be held digitally on Sept. 22, more details to come.

“We will hold a full celebration of the event when we can safely gather again, but for now, we want people to know there is still a lot going on with TEDxStLouis,” said Mich Hancock, license holder and co-founder of TEDxStLouis. “We look forward to coming together as an innovative and driven community!”

The social accounts will be changed to reflect the new name, please see the links for the new account information. Facebook and Twitter, and existing accounts Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, please visit www.tedxsaintlouis.org

###

