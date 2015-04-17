 Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton, Illinois, will host Scott Jacobs, Harley Davidson’s first ever "officially licensed" artist. Jacobs, who now lives in San Diego, California, is famous for his mastery of photorealism, a genre of art in which the artist reproduces photographic images with such exacting detail that they appear nearly identical; most of his work is oil on canvas.

“I was amazed that Scott Jacobs was willing to take time out of his busy schedule to come to our store!” said Kyle Stewart, General Manager of the family run business. Stewart went on to say “I think many people in the riverbend area would love to come out to simply see his artwork and get an autograph. If you've been to a Harley-Davidson store before then you have no doubt seen his work.”

Scott Jacobs will be at Ted’s Motorcycle World on Friday, April, 24th for a VIP show at 7:00pm. Stewart asks that anyone wanting to attend the Friday VIP art show RSVP (Click Here to RSVP.) Jacobs will also be at Ted’s the following day, Saturday April, 25th for the stores open house from 9:00 to 5:00pm, selling some of his original works as well as some reproductions that are guaranteed to boost your man-cave up a couple of notches.

Ted’s Motorcycle World

4103 Humbert Road

Alton, IL 62002

888-695-4740

Hours:

Monday through Friday:            9:00 to 7:00pm

Saturday:                                    9:00 to 5:00pm

Sunday:                                    10:00 to 4:00pm

 

                            

