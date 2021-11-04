GRANITE CITY – The Granite City High School Industrial Technology Program was recognized as the High School Program of the Year by Technology Education Association of Illinois, as announced Oct. 22 at the 28th Annual ITEC Education Conference in Bloomington, Ill.

GCHS Industrial Arts Department Chair Billy Laycock (machining) and assistant principal Tim Moran accepted the award on behalf of the department, which consists of John Boushard (building trades/construction), Eric Hill (automotive), Mark Jones (welding), and Bob Quick (electricity).

The award is an acknowledgment of a superior technology education program that provides fundamental knowledge about the development of technology, its effect on people, the environment, and culture, and draws its instructional contents from one or more of the following systems: communication, energy utilization, production/manufacturing, and transportation.

"The most important thing is that every GCHS student has an opportunity to explore different electives and that we have created a pathway straight into the workforce," said Laycock. "As a department, we work really hard to focus on providing an education that allows students to either further their education or go straight into the workforce."

Students at Granite City High School have the opportunity to gain skills in automotive, building trades, electricity, precision machining, and welding. Students are introduced to and trained on the most up-to-date equipment and technology.

"The GCHS Industrial Technology program has become a go-to destination for tours for other CTE teachers, legislators, and stakeholders," added Laycock.

Along with multiple speakers throughout the year, each program offers its students a chance to visit various post-secondary schools and industry sites in addition to offering dual credit.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

