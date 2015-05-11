Teaspoon Cafe in Edwardsville just marked its three-year anniversary and the business has nothing but high expectations for the future.



The cafe is located at 2125 South Route 157 in Edwardsville. The menu at Teaspoon Cafe puts a focus on fresh, healthy food, and it has worked. The cafe now has a huge following of not only Edwardsville/Glen Carbon residents, but throughout the entire area when people are there to visit.



Shane and Becky Nettleton own Teaspoon Cafe. The third-year anniversary was May 7.



“I had always enjoyed baking and I love fresh food and quality food,” Becky said. “I saw a lack of fresh and healthy food restaurants around the area, so this all came together.”



Becky and Shane Nettleon work side by side each day in the cafe doing whatever it takes to make sure they have a first-class product.



“We do pretty much everything; it depends on what we need,” she said. “We both cook, bake and run the business financially. He does all the scheduling, I do more of the books, but we both know it. He is better at computers, and he does a lot of that work.



One of Teaspoon Cafe's top selling items is the seasonal salad. The salad is made fresh with cheese, apples, grapes and pecans.



Nettleon said each day meats and cheeses are sliced fresh at the cafe. Two dressings are made in house and nothing is pre done.



“We slice even our carrots in house to give it as fresh as we can for customers,” she said.



The chicken salad sandwich is also extremely popular, she said. The Teaspoon Sandwich, which features fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomato is served on grilled sea salt white bread.

All the baked goods at Teaspoon Cafe are done from scratch and baked fresh.

“We rotate cinnamon rolls in the case, and also have pastries ranging from peanut butter bars, turtle bars and more,” she said. “We also do cakes, cookies and cupcakes on a rotating basis.”

The business offers a fresh coffee menu from espresso, cappuccino, lattes, mochas and freshly brewed coffee. Any of the drinks can be iced. Teaspoon Cafe also has a fresh variety of nearly 50 looseleaf teas for customers by the cup or by the pot.

The business is open from 6:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, contact 618-655-9595 or http://www.teaspoonscafe.com

