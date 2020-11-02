ALTON - Team Unite 2020, an organization formed by Alton school board member Rosetta Brown and Lee Barham, held a successful school supply giveaway recently where families were given notebooks, paper, pencils, pens and other supplies needed to prepare for the school year.

The giveaway, which was held at 222 East Elm in Alton, was sponsored by 111th District state Representative Monica Bristow and 56th District state Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe. Families drove by to receive their supplies and to share an encouraging word with both Bristow and Crowe as the students begin their school year, even with much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I'd like to thank Team Unite 2020 and state Senator Rachelle Crowe for supplying these school supplies," Bristow said. "We started this when school started, but when the kids weren't in school, we kind of backed off of it. Now the kids are back in school for the hybrid situation, we want to make sure that they had the proper tools they need for their great education they're getting in the city of Alton."

Crowe felt honored to help out in the giveaway with the organizers, and knew that one of the keys to success in school is being properly supplied.

"It's a pleasure to be out here today in Alton with the community," Crowe said, "working together at a time when our children are going back to school when we're all facing challenges. Part of being able to go back to school prepared, of course, is having the proper school supplies. So, it's my honor to be partnering with representative Bristow, along with many other community members, to make sure that our children are going back to school prepared. And at a time when our families are truly struggling, I think it's more important than ever to come together as a community to support those families and the children."

Brown emphasized that the kids need to know that the community is supporting them, and wants them to succeed in school. The giveaway was one way of showing that support.

"We support you, we want you to get in there, we want you to do well, we want you to have the tools, the resources that you need to do well," Brown said. "Those are things, you shouldn't have to worry about a thing, students. So we're here for you, and we're giving our 100 percent, and we want you to give 100 percent while you're sitting at those desks at your schools."

