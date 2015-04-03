Tess is a 9 year old little girl that has a rare brain disorder called Bilateral Persivilian Polymicrogyra. It is so rare it doesn't have a medical code. For four years independent pro wrestlers have helped to bring awareness to this disorder. They ask for nothing other than to help. They come from TX, IN, TN, MO and more. Tess has declined since Nov. 2012. She no longer speaks, has a trachea and is on a vent. She is a lovable, smart, beautiful girl. We know that her life span is limited. BPP causes more than normal peaks and valley's in the brain. It causes paralysis in the face, throat and tongue. It makes eating and drinking almost impossible. In Tess's case, she no long eats or speaks. It causes many health issues. In Tess's case, she also has seizures, scoliosis, Cerebral Palsy among others health issues and surgeries.

Since her hospital stay was so extensive since 2012, our goal is to get as much notice to her disorder as possible and get the medical code needed for her and kids like her.

Not much is known about it. We know it is genetic but don't know what causes it. And we know that it causes many heath issues. The only thing we can do is help control some of them with medications. The year Tess was born, only 40 children were known to have this terrible disorder.

I'm telling you all of this in hopes that you will be interested enough to help us in the quest to bring awareness. We need people like you to help.

We have a date of Aug. 15 for the next benefit. Proceeds for the first 2 years helped with her medical expenses the third year we gave to The Ronald McDonald House and last year we gave to the special needs fund for the school district that Tess attends. The event will be held at the American Legion, Jerseyville, IL 6:00

Yes, i'm her mother. I'm trying to do all I can to bring attention. I feel she is here for a reason. I hope she is around or a long time. While here and making the best of things, I hope we do some good also.

If we can get some type of committee and get the code, I will be able to spend more time with Tess and not so much attention would be taken away from her.

Do you think you could give a small part of your time to help us? There are many things you can do. Like helping the day of the event or donate a raffle item, make a monetary donation to her benefit account, Go Fund Me (CLICK HERE) or myself, you can also sponsor the event. $150 get a banner, $75 post in fliers, $25 announcements. Tickets are $10, kids 5-10 are $5 and kids under 5 are free. Early ticket sales take $2 dollars off. Vendor/craft booths can be set up for $15. You don't know what it would mean.

To donate, visit Team Tess, getting a medical code. on www.GoFundMe.com.

