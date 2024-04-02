ALTON – Who says a fish fry is only popular on Fridays during Lent?

Our Mission Partners at OSF Moeller Cancer Center (2200 Central Ave, Alton, IL 62002) are sponsoring a fish fry on Friday, April 5, to benefit their Relay for Life team, "Team Hope," as part of their annual fundraising efforts supporting the American Cancer Society.

Meals can be purchased for:

  • Lunch service: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Dinner service: 4-6 p.m.
  • Carry outs only for both meal service options

Carry-out orders can be picked up at the back entrance to OSF Moeller Can Center, adjacent to the main parking lot of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Meal tickets are $12.00, and each meal includes:

  • Fish
  • Bread
  • Pickle
  • Chips
  • Coleslaw
  • Dessert
  • Bottled water

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (618) 433-7612.

