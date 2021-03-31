EAST ST. LOUIS - The Edwardsville girls volleyball team had another complete team effort as the Tigers defeated East St. Louis 25-12, 25-11 in a Southwestern Conference match at the East Side gym.

The win was very important for the Tigers in two ways: Edwardsville completed the shortened regular season at a perfect 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference and overall. Most importantly, it clinched the number one seed and home court all the way through in next week's conference tournament.

"We officially clinched the number one seed for the conference tournament," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "Being able to come in and beat all the conference teams is a great feeling, Now, we just have to do it again."

No statistics were available at press time, but Ohlau singled out many of her players for their efforts against the Flyers.

"Sophomore Isabella O'Day produced on the outside,' Ohlau said, "our senior middles, Rihanna (Huebner) and Storm (Suhre), did a nice job of running a quick attack, and Maddie Grimes and Gabby (Saye) were able to put a very solid ball down. As always, another great team effort."

The SWC tournament is slated for next Tuesday-Thursday, April 6-8, and the Tigers will host a semifinal match against the winner of the match between the fourth and fifth seeds next Wednesday at a time to be announced. Ohlau is looking forward to the tournament, and has very high expectations for her club.

"I'm just looking forward for the team to produce, and keep playing at the high level they're capable of," Ohlau said.

If Edwardsville wins their semifinal match, the Tigers will host the final at Lucco-Jackson Gym on April 8, again, the start time to be announced.

