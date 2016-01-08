EDWARDSVILLE - Melissa Pickering is one of those people who gets excited every day she gets to come to work because she loves what she does as a kindergarten teacher at Hamel Elementary School.

Pickering is creative with her students and recently used a hands-on lesson about symmetry to explain greater than and less than to the students.

“We used a Christmas tree game to do that with them,” she said of the lesson. “We cut out Christmas trees and used them as the base of a math game. Working on greater than and less than for kindergarten students is sometimes difficult for students to understand, but this game helps.”

Pickering has taught in Edwardsville School District 7 since 2007. She said she feels completely blessed to be a teacher and work in what she called a “wonderful school system.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The experience as a kindergarten teacher has been great,” she said.

Pickering said when she uses tools or techniques that the kids enjoy, the quicker they pick things up in class.

Observing Pickering in class, it is apparent how much she enjoys instructing the children and how they respect and follow her in class.

“Any time you can use something that is fun for them it helps them in the learning process,” she said.

More like this: