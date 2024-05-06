EDWARDSVILLE - This year is Teryn Cross’s first as a teacher at Leclaire Elementary, and she said it has been a “dream.”

This Teacher Appreciation Week, Cross is celebrating the end of her first year of teaching. The second-grade teacher loves working with kids, and she has enjoyed coming back home to Leclaire Elementary, where she herself attended kindergarten through second grade. She is excited to continue her career as a teacher in the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

“This is my first year teaching and it has been nothing short of amazing,” Cross said. “I am grateful for all of the relationships I have made this year with students, parents, and all of the teachers and staff in District 7. I cannot wait to see what next year has in store!”

Cross was mentored by her own second-grade teacher, and she has loved working with the 7- and 8-year-olds in her classroom. Just as she teaches them, she learns from them.

It’s important to Cross that she helps her students grasp new concepts and build their confidence. Through her teaching and support, her students have shown tremendous growth this year.

“My favorite part of my job is interacting with my students every day. I love watching them learn new things and become more confident in themselves,” Cross said. “Watching them get excited about coming to school is the greatest feeling. My class keeps me laughing and they teach me something new each day. It has been a dream to grow and learn alongside the students this year!”

Cross has always known she wanted to be a teacher. She began coaching cheerleading, tumbling and gymnastics when she was 16, and she loved the rewarding feeling of watching her students improve. When she’s not at school, she still enjoys coaching cheerleading, along with working out, shopping and spending time with her friends and family.

The job requires a lot of hard work, but Cross is more certain than ever about her decision to become a teacher. She is excited for the next year and looks forward to whatever comes next.

“I love building relationships with the students and partnering with their families to promote academic success,” Cross added. “Additionally, I have the most amazing coworkers and friends at work, which makes being a teacher at Leclaire that much more fun!”

