EDWARDSVILLE - Lauren Heigert has always wanted to be a teacher.

Now, the fifth-grade teacher has her dream classroom at Albert Cassens Elementary School, with a class full of students she loves working with every day. This Teacher Appreciation Week, Heigert is celebrating another full year of growing as an educator.

“Teaching brings a melting pot of favorites — but building meaningful relationships with students and having a direct way to make an impact [is the best],” Heigert said. “I love receiving a new group of learners to nurture and love each year. Their skill sets and demands force me to not become complacent and allow me to continue to evolve as a teacher.”

At age 5, Heigert knew she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her kindergarten teacher, who “had a gift for making you ‘forget’ you were at school because every minute was filled with engagement,” she remembered. Other teachers in her life, like her seventh grade English teacher, just further cemented her choice. By the time she graduated college and became a teacher herself, it was a dream fulfilled.

Of course, it’s not always easy. Heigert noted that it can be hard to compartmentalize some of the heavier things she deals with every day, especially when she’s trying to switch back into the mindset of being a mother and wife.

Additionally, she said fifth grade can be “a scary age,” and her students need her to be a cheerleader for them. But she’s more than happy to take on that role and boost the students as they learn, which in turn helps her build her own skills as a teacher.

“Without kids pushing me to meet their needs, it would be easy to plateau,” Heigert said. “The beauty in teaching is it also allows me to tap into my competitive nature by always striving to be better than my last-year self. Fifth grade can be a scary age. These kids are entering one of the most vulnerable ages and need someone to advocate for them, cheer them on, lift their self-esteem, and be an additional life coach. We create a class family based on love and humor.”

When she’s not at school, Heigert loves spending time with her two sons, who push her to become the kind of teacher she wishes for them to have one day. She also likes reading on her porch, going for Jeep rides, trying new recipes, and “indulging in the occasional retail therapy.”

It’s a gift to love your job, and Heigert definitely loves hers. She has enjoyed another great year of teaching and looks forward to connecting with more students in the future.

“I hope that any student I have worked with — either inside or outside of my classroom — knows how much I want them to be successful academically, socially, and emotionally,” she added. “My hope for them is that they acquire perseverance, grit, and problem-solving skills. I want them to know that kindness is the best thing they can infect others with and it can ultimately lift them up too.”

Thank you to Mrs. Heigert for your work as a teacher!

At RiverBender.com, we are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6 to May 10, 2024, by highlighting a Riverbend teacher every day.

