BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School teacher Charlie Brown knows the difference that one good teacher can make in the life of a student.

Brown, who teaches culinary arts, just finished his 30th year in the classroom. This Teacher Appreciation Week, he’s celebrating another successful year of following his passion and helping kids.

“Teacher life chose me,” he said. “I don't know what else I would want to do with my life. It's too important.”

Brown loves watching his students build their confidence. He makes a point to connect with the kids in his classroom, whether that’s through providing extra encouragement, taking the time to get to know his students, or cracking the occasional dad joke.

“All I really want is to be a small, positive glimpse in their life,” he added. “It's so rewarding to watch them grow as individuals, and seeing that lightbulb come on when they learn something new.”

When Brown isn’t in the classroom, he can usually be found fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. He also enjoys writing and recording songs.

Of course, teaching isn’t always easy. Brown noted “anything that doesn’t fall in the category of me being around students” can be challenging, as his favorite part is interacting with the kids in his classroom and making an impact. He also pointed out that students get away with a lot more than they used to, and this can contribute to difficulties for teachers.

But he loves his job, and he especially enjoys helping his students. Brown is open about his own challenges as a student. He was told he was not smart and “definitely not college material.” These barbs hurt, but luckily, he had a few adults in his life who saw him for the person he was and the adult he could become with a little encouragement.

“All the difference was made by a few select teachers who were genuinely kind, and took the time to know me, and never let me believe that I was not smart. They saw goodness and talent in me,” he remembered. “As cliché as it might sound, I do try to be the person I needed when I was a kid.”

Thank you to Charlie Brown for your work as a teacher!

