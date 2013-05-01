Watch your little one run the bases this summer with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). The department is offering a program for children three to four years old. Itty Bitty T-Ball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of small group rotations through skill stations. Stations include hitting, base running, catching, grounders and throwing. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes.

The session runs from Sunday, June 16 to July 21 on Diamond F at Dolan Park, located at the corner of June and Carpenter Street. On the six and final week, participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are four times to choose from: 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. The success of this program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers each week. Participants will need a glove, water bottle and sneakers. Program fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. The program is open to all city and non-city residents. Register soon because space is limited in each session and the deadline is Friday, June 7.

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Picture: Cooper Gillis, 4 years old, gets down and ready to scoop-up the

grounder during the 2012 Itty Bitty T-Ball program.

