JERSEYVILLE - The reigning Jersey County Fair queens Miss Emily Weishaupt and Miss Ryleigh Cornelius crowned Miss Taylor Stocks as 2018 Miss Jersey County Fair and Kinsley Deck as 2018 Little Miss Jersey County Fair.

This year's contestants for Miss Jersey County Fair Pageant Included Sarah Hartman, Jillian Freeman, Lydia Witt, Taylor Stocks, and Megan Fraley.

Little Miss Jersey County Fair contestants included Adley Walker, Livia McKinnon, Kinsley Decker, Mya Green, Valery Heltsley, Georgia Cazier, Penelope Mireless and Kaliann Scharth.

The Jersey County Fair continues tonight with the IPRA Rodeo at 7 p.m.