CM's Taylor Brooks.

BETHALTO - Sophomore Taylor Brooks was a constant spark to this year’s Civic Memorial girls' cross country team. The senior kept the girls' team “peppy and was the glue to that team,” her head girls' cross country coach Jacob Peal said recently.

Taylor is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Taylor finished the season with a time of 23:19.5 in the IHSA Class 2A girls regional at Highland. She recorded a time of 22:09.9 for 5,000 meters and fourth place in her category in the East Alton-Wood River Invite.

Taylor placed 11th in the Madison County Invite with a time of 22:57.1. She also had a good run in the Granite City Invite where she posted a time of 23:40.1 for 31st place.

Coach Peal said Taylor is "a hard worker and has a fantastic attitude."

“I am very proud of her and she has a great future ahead,” Coach Peal said.

Again, congratulations to Taylor Brooks for her recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

