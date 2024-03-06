GRANITE CITY - Taylor Brockman is determined to succeed. The Granite City High School senior already has an impressive resume as a CNC machinist apprentice on top of her classroom experience.

In recognition of her accomplishments, Taylor Brockman is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

As a member of Granite City’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, Brockman spends half the day in classes before she goes to her apprenticeship with Ehrhardt Automation Systems.

But as much as she enjoys it now, Brockman didn’t always intend to become a machinist. It took some convincing from her loved ones to help her discover this passion.

“When I first started high school, I thought that I wanted to go into nursing, and then I switched it up,” she remembered. “My grandpa and my boyfriend influenced me to go into the trades.”

As an apprentice, Brockman has enjoyed the “real-world experience” she receives through the CTE program and her work at Ehrhardt Automation Systems. She is thankful to her teachers who have “been there with [her] every step of the way.”

Nowadays, Brockman is a huge proponent of the CTE program, and she hopes to see more students take advantage of Granite City’s unique opportunities. She encourages students to try the trades and see for themselves whether it’s a good fit. She is excited to continue utilizing her apprenticeship experience after she graduates in May.

“Don’t be afraid to do it,” she added. “I want to go to SWIC in Granite and do machining.”

For more information, check out this video from Granite City High School. Congratulations to Taylor for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

