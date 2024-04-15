HARDIN - After an intensive investigation, three suspects have been arrested regarding a disturbance that occurred in February 2024 at Big John's Tavern located in the 200 block of Main Street in Hardin.

At 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2024, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was notified of a Disturbance in Progress at a tavern located at the tavern on Main Street in Hardin.

Deputies and the sheriff from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. Witnesses stated that subjects arrived on a party bus to the tavern and shortly thereafter instigated an altercation with the tavern owner and several patrons.

Subsequent to an intensive investigation, several subjects were identified as suspects, and arrest warrants were issued by Calhoun County State’s Attorney Lucas Fanning.

The following suspects were arrested in relation to the incident:

On March 1, 2024, Richard L. Johnson, 34, of Bethalto, was arrested for the following offenses: Aggravated Battery (Public Place),

Aggravated Battery (Bodily Injury),

Mob Action.

At the time of his arrest, Richard L. Johnson was on Mandatory Supervised Release (Parole) from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Richard Johnson was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service.

On March 18, 2024, Ryan A. Johnson, age 36, of Bethalto, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses: Aggravated Battery (Public Place),

Mob Action.

Ryan Johnson turned himself into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and was transported and booked into the Greene County Jail.

On April 1, 2024, Matthew Rose, age 34, of Bunker Hill, was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Battery (Public Place),

Aggravated Battery (Bodily Injury),

Mob Action.

