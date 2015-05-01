At 7pm on Wed, May 6th 2015, the Jacoby Arts Center will hold a public forum to engage the community in a discussion on the very timely topic of "What is art?” in response to the wide variety of opinions and perspectives on the debate of whether a body art studio should be allowed at the corner of Broadway & Henry.

The forum, moderated by Lewis and Clark Community College Professor of Art, History and Culture Jim Price, will include Eric Gray, Hybrid Media artist and adjunct professor, Grand Piasa Body Art owner Chris Hinkle, Meredith Elliott, entrepreneur and co-owner of The Milton Schoolhouse, and Ron Abraham, retired SIUE Professor, opera singer and conductor.

“I see this as an opportunity for Jacoby Arts Center to be a catalyst for constructive dialogue and sharing of diverse opinions about art, urban revitalization and a vision for our future,” said Denny Scarborough, president of the JAC board. “I want to emphasize that the participants represent their individual opinions,” he explained. “Our community-oriented organization has not and will not take an official position in this matter as we seek to encourage inclusion and appreciation of all forms of artistic expression.”

Scarborough continued, “Let's see this debate as our chance to rise to the occasion and contribute to the enlightenment of the community in advance of the issue coming before the City Council on May 13.” The event will be held at 627 E. Broadway, and is open to all Interested parties.

Source: Alton Main Street.

