GRAFTON - A new tattoo and piercing parlor in Grafton will host a fundraiser for the Riverbend Humane Society.

From 12–8 p.m. on March 30, 2024, HappyStabs Tattoo & Piercing Studio is welcoming walk-ins for flash tattoos and piercings. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the Riverbend Humane Society, a local no-kill animal shelter.

“My fur baby passed away back in October, so I figured we’d honor his legacy, help the pets out,” explained Candis Ruyle, owner of HappyStabs.

The fundraiser will also welcome Chuck, a tattoo artist who owns Occult Artworks in Wood River, to HappyStabs. Chuck explained that the shops are “converging” and the fundraiser will mark their merger. He noted that he hopes HappyStabs can be a positive addition to Grafton. Both Ruyle and Chuck are excited to work together.

“I don’t think Grafton’s used to having a tattoo shop or a piercing shop. We want to leave a good mark on Grafton,” he said. “You do a good job on somebody, they’ll go tell ten. You do a bad job on somebody, they’re going to tell a thousand. I’ve known Candis before, we’ve worked together, I think she’s good at what she does. I think she takes it serious. She’s just outstanding. So I’m excited to work with her.”

Chuck and Ruyle hope the fundraiser will bring in more people to HappyStabs while helping a worthy cause. Both of them are animal lovers, Chuck said, and if this fundraiser goes well, they might consider sponsoring more events in the future.

Tattoos cost $60 to $100 and must be one of the flash tattoos, which you can see at the official Facebook event page. The designs are smaller and pet-related to match the theme of the day, though Chuck said he would be open to doing a design that is not on the flash sheet.

Piercings cost $60 and include jewelry. Ruyle noted that the shop is compliant with the Association of Professional Piercers, so all of the jewelry is high-quality. She will be doing lobe, nostril, naval, helix, conch and tragus piercings that day.

“We’re looking to get some people in who are pet lovers, some animal-related tattoos, and we’re looking to knock those out, send people out with some good tattoos and help some pets,” Chuck added.

For more information about HappyStabs, visit their official Facebook page.

