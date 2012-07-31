Come join us for an evening of fine wine and delicious food! The event will take place at Township Grocer in Edwardsville, IL from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, August 28th. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Appetizers will be provided by ClevelandHeath. A Silent Auction will be available as well. Call Jessica at 618.398.3162 or email jessicas@peaknet.net with your reservation. Funds raised from this event will be used to serve children in Madison County.

