ALTON - More than 300 people attended this year's Taste of Downtown Thursday night.

Taste of Downtown is an annual event hosted by Alton Main Street for the benefit of Alton Main Street. It was held at the Argosy Casino, and included food from: Olive Oil Marketplace, Journey at Argosy Casino, Perfect 10, The Loading Dock, Old Bakery Beer Company, the Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Bunkhouse Joe, Chez Marilyn, Gatsby's Grille, Lewis and Clark Community College Dining Services, Lovett's Snoots, Fish and Chicken, Elijah P's, Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge and Ragin Cajun Piano Bar.

"The Taste of Downtown is a delicious way for our community to support the continuation of Alton Main Street's free events, beautification projects and economic development activities," Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said in a message. "We greatly appreciate our participating restaurants and sponsors who see the value in our organization's contributions and help us produce this fabulous event, which kicks off the holiday season for hundred of people every year."

Tickets for the event were $15, and included the ability to sample a little of everything from the selection of food.

