GODFREY - Steve Tassinari with Tassinari Insurance Agency recently shared more about his business, the work they do, and the agency’s membership in the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. The Business Council includes several local businesses which are being highlighted in a series of spotlight segments on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.



Unlike “captive” insurance agents which are tied to only one carrier, Tassinari is an “independent” agent, meaning he can shop across multiple different carriers for the best coverages at the best rates for personal and business lines.

“People ask which company I work for or which companies I work for, and the simple answer is, I say, ‘I work for you,’” Tassinari said. “My job is to find the best coverages at the best rates, and so I have multiple companies that I can look for.”

Tassinari describes the process like a consultation - all customers have to do is answer a few questions about the coverage they need, and Tassinari will find the best rates from the best companies for them.

He also said the agency’s location is “second-to-none” and that he often doesn’t have to give its full address because of its proximity to several Godfrey staples, including Mister Donut, Carver’s, and Riverbend Records. Tassinari Insurance Agency is located just a few doors down from each of those at 2720 Grovelin St., Suite C.

Even beyond the agency’s physical location, Tassinari is used to being part of a great group of businesses as a member of the North-Alton Godfrey Business Council, which he spoke highly of.

“It is a great, great group of individuals that are there,” Tassinari said of the Business Council. “I know there’s a lot of wonderful organizations and groups within our community - there’s lots of them, there really are - this is just another one that’s fantastic.

“Just the people there make it worthwhile, they make it fun, interactive, and really it’s more fun to go than it is to miss because you’re going to run into somebody you know, you like, you want to converse with, maybe haven’t seen for a month, and it’s just a good time.”

To find out more about Tassinari Insurance Agency and the services they offer, call (618) 466-2700 or visit their website or Facebook page. To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, visit nagbc.com.

For more information and insights from Tassinari about his agency and the North-Alton Godfrey Business Council, check out the full spotlight segment at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

