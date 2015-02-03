Learn with a hands-on course about making tasty maple syrup and its history on Tuesday, February 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. TNI's Patti Brown will lead a hike through maples trees while providing a historical background of tapping and the biology of the trees.

Eric & Crystal Stevens, LaVista CSA Farm will then demonstrate how to tap and collect the sweet water with everyday items and how to boil the water off. After, taste the newly created syrup!

Meet at the entrance to the Oblates, located at 4350 Levis Lane in Godfrey. Dress for the weather as we will be outside for the majority of the demonstration.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration is required and the space is limited. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person with proceeds benefiting both the mission of The Nature Institute and LaVista.

To register, please call (618) 466-9930 or email info@thenatureinstitute.org with the names and numbers of those attending.

Tomorrow, February 3 at 7 p.m. meet members and friends at Talahi Lodge for a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Terrain is light to moderate. These hikes are free and open to the public.