JERSEYVILLE - JCH Healthcare would like to announce Tammy Weber, RPH as the new Director of Pharmacy. Tammy began her career her at Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) on April 24th, 1989.

She has enjoyed working for the past 28 years and is looking forward to this opportunity to lead the pharmacy. “I have worked at JCH for a very long time as a Pharmacist and I have witnessed many changes over the years” stated Weber. “I look forward to the tasks and challenges before me as I continue my career as Director of Pharmacy.”

Tammy resides in Carrollton with her husband of 29 years, Jim. Together they have three children, two sons and one daughter. You may see her daughter Michaela on the Medical Floor as she recently joined JCH as a nurse’s aide while completing her nursing degree.

Tammy has been active in the Carrollton school district throughout her children’s education and continues even today as she is currently in her third four-year term on the Carrollton School Board, serving her third year as President. She is also active as a member of the District One Foundation.

When Tammy is not working or volunteering, she enjoys watching local sporting events, working in the yard and spending time with her family.

