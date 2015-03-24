Tammy Bugger, practice administrator for the Alton Memorial Hospital hospitalists, was named Manager of the Year for Illinois by the BJC Medical Group.

Tammy has been very influential in the success of the AMH hospitalists program. Under her leadership, the group has significantly increased its patient satisfaction scores. Tammy visits with each new patient to explain the service and the role of the hospitalist, and she handles conflict or complaints with a consistently good attitude. She truly enjoys her job, and it is evident how much the patients, hospitalists, nurses, and administration enjoy her presence and leadership.

"I am blessed to have a job that, when my alarm goes off at 4:30 a.m., I don't dread getting out of bed and starting my day,* Tammy said. *Not many people can say they work with such an incredible group of physicians, nurses, and other team members who have become part of my family. Even when the going gets rough, we pull together as a team to achieve the end result, which is patient safety and satisfaction.*

Hospitalists are hospital-based internal medicine physicians who provide for the care of hospitalized patients in the place of a patient's primary care physician.

