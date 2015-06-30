Lawrence Taliana, of Taliana, Buckley and Asa in Edwardsville, has been appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy section council of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA). He was also appointed as a member of the Construction Law Section Council.

The 33,000 member association, with offices in Springfield and Chicago, provides professional services to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public.

“Committee and section council members take time from their busy schedules to help their profession while continuing to serve the needs of their clients,” said Umberto S. Davi of Western Springs, ISBA President for 2015-2016. “These lawyers play a key role in helping the bar association serve its members and the public.”

Section councils provide continuing education and legislative services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. The mission of the Commercial Banking, Collections and Bankruptcy section council is to promote professional excellence in the areas of commercial law and practice, banking law and practice and bankruptcy law and practice by providing a forum for the interchange of information, experience and available materials relative to commercial, banking and bankruptcy law. As an officer of the section council, Taliana will assist in those goals by helping to monitor new legislation and promoting continuing education. The Construction Law section council plans to enhance the ability and knowledge of general practitioners and those concentrating in construction and construction related areas of law

Lawrence Taliana received his undergraduate and legal degrees from the University of Illinois. He is a past president of the Illinois Creditor’s Bar Association, the Bankruptcy Association of Southern Illinois (BASIL) and the Madison County Bar Association. He concentrates his practice in the areas of collection, bankruptcy claims for creditors, and real estate litigation. Taliana’s law firm has been on Main Street in Edwardsville since 1988.

