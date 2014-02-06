Edwardsville attorney Lawrence O. Taliana was named a Leading Lawyer in Real Estate Law in the areas of commercial, residential, and tax in the January 2014 issue of the Real Estate, Construction & Environmental Law edition of the Leading Lawyers Magazine. The article about Taliana is titled: “Technical Background and Courtroom Savvy Right on Main Street” and emphasizes his background in real estate litigation. The law office of Taliana, Buckley and Asa is located at 216 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.

The Leading Lawyer distinction recognizes attorneys who are consistently named by their peers as leaders in the bar in Illinois. The publication also lists Taliana as one of the Top 100 real estate lawyers in downstate Illinois. Taliana opened his practice in Edwardsville 25 years ago. He is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and the University of Illinois College of Law and is past President of the Illinois Creditor’s Bar Association, the Bankruptcy Association of Southern Illinois, and the Madison County Bar Association. Larry Taliana currently serves on the Commercial Banking and Bankruptcy Section Council and the Construction Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

The law firm of Taliana, Buckley and Asa handles all areas of real estate litigation, collection work, and general practice including family law. More information about Lawrence Taliana and the firm can be found at www.talianalawfirm.com or contacted at 618.692.4422.

