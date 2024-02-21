EDWARDSVILLE - Talia Norman has been one of the key players for the Alton High girls' basketball team, helping the Redbirds to one of their best seasons ever, and they are currently 31-2 and headed to a sectional title matchup on Friday night at Normal.

Norman had 10 points in the Redbirds' 51-41 win over O'Fallon in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday night.

"I feel great," Norman said in a recent postgame interview about her role with the Redbirds girls team. "As we move forward, we just have to do what we work on in practice and execute."

Norman has averaged 7.7 points a game for the Redbirds and 6.5 rebounds a contest. She has played a dominant role under the basket for Alton on both sides of the court.

Norman is ecstatic about where the Redbirds are at this point in the season.

"I'm real excited," Norman said of what is ahead. "At this point, we do take it game-by-game."

Norman sees her role on the team as one who keeps encouraging her teammates, keeping things upbeat and steady as it goes.

"I talk to my team and keep them encouraged on the court," she said.

It has been one of the girls' basketball best seasons in Redbirds history, and Norman is looking ahead for more good things in the post-season.

Norman said her goal for the season has been to push herself harder than she did last season.

"Since last year I have been pushing and pushing so I could just be better than I was last year," she said.

The Redbirds play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, against Normal Community West.

