WOOD RIVER - It is a rarity today in college sports, but East Alton-Wood River star athlete Morgan Moxey is so solid at both softball and volleyball she will play both at the next level.

The Oilers' star signed this week with Wabash College as a two-sport athlete. Following her senior softball season Moxey will take her game to Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and play volleyball and softball for the Wabash Warriors.

Volleyball will be a new venture in 2018 for the Warriors and pioneer Coach Mark Colvin says he is excited to have a girl as athletic as Moxey to help kick off volleyball at the school.

Wabash Valley's softball program is known as one of the top programs in the country. Coach Paul Schnarre is the winningest Coach in the nation with more than 1,300 wins and 22 conference champions.

Moxey will join former Oiler stars Haley Shewmake and Carly Campbell as part of the Warriors mix. Coach Schnarre is expected to use Moxey at first base as well as pitcher.

