This is part of a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

EDWARDSVILLE - Some talented Edwardsville artists - Brent Langley, Ana Sumner and Sanaa Fidahussain - will have their art on display at the Edwardsville Arts Fair that is set for Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park.

Collinsville artists - Tony Bodnar and John Locus - also will have art on display.

Here are photos of the artwork of those entered and an artist statement from each of those showcased today:

Artist: Brent Langley

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: “Reference material for paintings (sketches, photos, video) is collected in natural areas. Sketches made from these materials are evaluated and final composition is drawn at full scale, transferred to the painting surface (canvas or board), and completed in my home studio.”

Artist: Sanaa Fidahussain

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "I use digital art software like Photoshop and Procreate to create my prints.”

Artist: Ana Sumner

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: “I was inspired to merge painting and fiber techniques together to portray naturalism through mixed media art. I study nature for my inspiration, and take photographs for references.”

Artist: Tony Bodnar

Location:

Collinsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: “We create handcrafted blown, fused, and cast glass that is functional, decorative, and sculptural. We use color to create cohesiveness, and to exploit glass' properties of transparency and opaqueness to marry our blown, fused, and cast glass.”

Artist: John Locus

Location: Collinsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: “Digitally captured the color and black & white images printed on photographic paper and metallic photographic paper.”

Artist: Deidre Nabors

Location: Columbus, Illinois

Artist Statement: “I construct jewelry from polymer clay using various methods including cane building for beads, cutting, etching, and layering. After final manipulation, the pieces are then assembled into one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry. “

Every featured art piece shown will be displayed at the Edwardsville Arts Fair in September. A special thank you to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center. The Arts Center is located at 6165 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Hours are as follows: Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Saturday. The phone is (618) 655-0337.

