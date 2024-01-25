BETHALTO - Civic Memorial sophomore Parker Parnell is a talented guard this season.

CM head boys Coach Lee Green said Parker is having "a good year." Parker Parnell is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles. He averages roughly four points a game for the Eagles but also averages 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest. He is extremely valuable to the Eagles squad on both ends of the floor.

"He will just continue to get better as he continues to play," Coach Green said of his sophomore players' skills. "He played varsity as a freshman and he played three quarters in a regional game against Triad and we almost upset them last year. He is having a good season."

Parker had a "great" summer last year and also plays in a spring league in St. Louis, his coach said. Parker is also a CM football player.

The future for Parker Parnell looks quite bright, Coach Green said.

Again congrats to Parker Parnell on his recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

