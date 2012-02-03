Rory Vaden's acclaimed Take the Stairs national bus tour is coming to Jerseyville on Tuesday, February 21st! Rory is a Toastmaster's Champion of Public Speaking Finalist, and author of Take The Stairs: 7 Steps to Achieving True Success. This fun - filled event of inspiration, laughter, and insight will help you overcome procrastination, and improve your self-discipline. Do you have teenagers who could use more self-discipline? If so. bring them along. The presentation is free, just register at www.takethestairstour.com. Rory will speak at the Jerseyville United Methodist Church, 1200 South Liberty St. Jerseyville from 5:30 to 8:00.

Rory asks that a $10 donation be made to benefit Jersey County schools Character-Plus programs through the Jerseyville Rotary Club.

This event is sponsored by Dr. John H. Houseman. For more information call Dr. Houseman at 618-498-3621.

