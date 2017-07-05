GODFREY – Medicare can be complicated, and the Corporate and Community Learning division of Lewis and Clark Community College wants to help.

Medicare will be demystified during an upcoming CCL offering Tuesdays, July 11 and 18 from 6-8:30 p.m. on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

“For a program with only four parts, Medicare can be very confusing,” Instructor Jon Burgmann said. “This class is designed for people already on Medicare, those approaching Medicare, or caregivers of someone already on Medicare. You will learn how Medicare is structured including how, when, and why to enroll, what your options are and what happens next. Bring your questions and you will leave knowing more about Medicare then anyone else you know.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In two sessions, parts A, B, C and D of Medicare will be discussed, including how Medicare operates and where people fit into the equation. The biggest gaps in Medicare and strategies to protect oneself will also be covered. The course fee $30 includes a helpful book for participants.

“Our goal with this workshop is to help people make educated decisions about their futures,” said CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas. “Understanding the options and matching those to individual’s needs is key. Jon’s presentation coupled with the helpful reference guide participants will take home will go a long way in making an informed decision.”

The registration deadline is July 5. To register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5701.

More like this: