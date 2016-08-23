JERSEYVILLE - Travel with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on Wednesday, September 14 to witness the last home game the St. Louis Cardinals have against the Chicago Cubs. Game time is 12:45pm. Seat location is on the third-base side, in the Left Field Box, Section 167B. The fee is $105 per person, which includes game ticket, motor coach transportation and gratuities.

There will be time to explore and eat at Ballpark Village before the game. Lunch will not be provided, but available for purchase. Guests are asked to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 8:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required with payment and space is limited.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome to register. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

