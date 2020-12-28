ALTON - Take your eagle watching experience to the next level with the exclusive Eagle Watcher’s Passport, a free mobile phone pass highlighting prime eagle watching locations in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties in Illinois.

The Eagle Watcher’s Passport, developed by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, focuses on 10 eagle watching locations throughout the bureau’s six-county region. Visit five of the 10 locations, check-in on the pass and visitors can register to receive a free Eagle Watcher’s T-Shirt. Download the free pass at www.explore.riversandroutes.com

The passport allows people looking for that one-of-a-kind eagle experience to create their own self-guided tours while encouraging social distancing.

Videos from each location with eagle watching tips and information about each site are also included on the pass. The videos were created by Pere Marquette State Park.

“Every winter thousands of people come to our region to see American Bald Eagles in the wild,” says Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “This passport gives them the opportunity to look for eagles at their own pace and discover the natural beauty of our region.”

The passport is available via a dedicated landing page where people can sign-up for the Eagle Watcher’s Passport by providing their name, e-mail address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps to take up space on a user’s phone. Once a pass holder visits a specific location, add the PIN number available at that location to ‘check-in’. Once five locations have been logged through the check-in, a form will automatically appear encouraging the user to sign up for a free Eagle Watcher’s T-Shirt. Only one shirt per participant is allowed.

“When people come to the region to see eagles, they are also visiting our local restaurants and shops. The mobile pass really gives people the chance to explore the region at their leisure and enjoy a relaxing stay in one of our great lodging properties,” Jobe notes. “And right now, it’s especially important that we support our restaurants, shops, and hotels.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism teamed up with Bandwango, a travel technology platform, to develop the mobile-friendly pass. A “Walk With Lincoln” and “Rivers, Routes & Refreshment Trail” mobile passes have also been created. The ‘Walk With Lincoln’ pass provides a historical tour of Alton highlighting Abraham Lincoln’s impact on the riverfront community. The Walk With Lincoln pass is also free to download. The ‘Rivers, Routes & Refreshment Trail pass highlights eight breweries, wineries, and distilleries throughout the region. Specials and discounts are offered at each location and pass holders who check in to four locations can sign up to receive a free gift.

Additional mobile passports are expected to be launched throughout 2021 highlighting Route 66, history trails, and haunted sites throughout the region.

For more information on the passes, visit: Explore.RiversandRoutes.com

