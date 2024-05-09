KAMPSVILLE - A new archery tournament will debut in southwest Illinois May 17 -19 at McCully Heritage Project in Kampsville.

Registration for the three-day event includes competition courses for adults, youths ages 13 – 16 and children 12 and younger. There will also be a Bowhunter Competition for all ages. Each archer will have the opportunity to shoot on multiple courses each day. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters in each age category and division. The two divisions include Compound and Traditional.

The scenic hills and hollows of rural Calhoun County will serve as the backdrop for the event which is hosted by Mountain Archery Fest, a premier archery tournament provider that organizes events throughout the U.S. for bow hunters and competitive archers.

“The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau was instrumental in securing this prestigious tournament for southwest Illinois,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Bureau said. “This is another example of the caliber of sporting events that our region is equipped to host with a great variety of venues including outdoor facilities like McCully Heritage Project.”

Those interested in competing can register here: https://www.mountainarcheryfest.com/mccully-heritage-project-il

