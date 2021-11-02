ELSAH - Spend an afternoon strolling through the historic streets of Elsah enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4 during the Elsah Holiday Walk.

From Noon to 4 p.m., the holidays will come alive in Elsah as village shops, homes, street lamps and bridges will be decorated for the season. There will be carolers, music concerts inside the two village churches and a stone fire pit all part of the festivities during this free event. Reserve a free ticket at www.historicelsah.org or pick one up the day of the event at the Elsah Civic Center, 51 Mill Street. Donations are welcome.

Historic Elsah Foundation had to cancel its annual December fund raiser - Elsah’s Home for the Holidays House Tour - due to the on-going pandemic. Hoping to contribute in some way to the holiday spirit in the village, HEF decided to offer the Elsah Holiday Walk this year, which is largely an outdoor event.

It will, however, include visits inside four of Elsah’s historic buildings - the two-room school house, Farley’s Music Hall, the Elsah Museum, and the Elsah Methodist Church - with a host at each building sharing historic information. Elsah’s unique shops will also be open, along with its two lovely bed & breakfast inns, serving cookies and other treats, while carolers roam the streets, and holiday music is performed inside Elsah’s two churches. **Masks will be required inside the buildings.

For 50 years, Historic Elsah Foundation has played an important role to help preserve the village’s historic significance and picturesque beauty. HEF is a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to the enhancement and preservation of Elsah’s homes, buildings, architecture, culture and environment. Proceeds from fundraisers, like the home tour which was cancelled this year, greatly support the work of HEF. Please consider making a donation to Historic Elsah Foundation. Donations of any size will be gratefully accepted at www.historicelsah.org, or in-person on the day of the Holiday Walk.

For more information call 314-308-0931.

