WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's standout player Tah'juan "Tookie" Smith has been a prolific scorer for the Oilers all season, but he had one of his best individual games of the year on Tuesday at home in a 62-34 loss to Salem. Smith led the Oilers with 17 points in the contest.

Salem came out on fire and shot over 70 percent in the first half, which made it very difficult for the Oilers, head boys coach Kevin Gockel said.

Gavin Zimmerman and Connor Tennyson both had 12 points and Miking Effress and Richardson added nine each for Salem.

"We did not shoot well in the first half," he said. "We tried to defend inside, but when they hit seven 3's to open the game, we had to adjust. We are having a difficult time putting points on the board, which is putting a lot of stress on our defense to make stops.

"It just seems teams have shot the ball extremely well against us beyond the arc and we are trying to transition into a more perimeter defense."

The Oilers host Greenville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, then play against Litchfield at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, in the Carlinville Holiday Tourney.

