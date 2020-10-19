WASHINGTON – Taher, Inc., a Plymouth, Minn. firm, is recalling approximately 22,096 pounds of meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen meat products were produced and packaged from Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 22, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Tator Tot Hot Dish” with lot code 056-282 and barcode 108101060239.

16-lb. boxes containing 4 bags of “Fresh Seasons Sloppy Joe” with lot code 065-269 and barcode 1081010602366.

The products subject to recall may or may not bear establishment number “EST. 45091” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions and food service locations in Minnesota.

The problem was discovered by FSIS’ inspection personnel who determined that the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional or food service freezers. Institutions and food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jill Teut, director of communications at Taher, Inc. at (612) 708-0350.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

