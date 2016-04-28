EDWARDSVILLE – To any parent, seeing their child struggle or fall behind in school can be a difficult experience. Sometimes, their children just may need the extra push to turn that C or B into an A or A+.

For over 15 years, Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville utilizes a personal approach, along with interactive technologies, to personalize a solution for nearly all educational struggles or to simply enrich a child’s love for learning.

“Many students that come to Sylvan complete a skills assessment,” Sabrina Drone, the Center Director at Sylvan, said, “This assessment helps us to get a good picture of exactly what the strengths and weaknesses are of each student. Next, we are able to discuss with the parents about the struggles the student is experiencing and talk about what is going on at home and in school. Finally, we design an action plan to help each student reach his/her academic potential.”

Sylvan provides tutoring services for math, reading and writing along with homework help and study skill sessions with their dedicated and passionate staff of educators, all of which strive to inspire children to succeed.

Drone finds that what motivates her most in her job is the variety of ways her staff is able to help each student individually.

“It’s exciting to see that moment when the lightbulb comes on, whether it is applying a phonics rule or making a comprehension connection. We teach them that reading can be more interesting when they actively read a story rather than speed read through to try to look up the answers. Here at Sylvan, we also give them techniques [to learn] with their math skills. A lot of students can hit a wall with math and we are able to take the time and find a way that they learn the best, we can also connect that with how they’re supposed to be learning in school.”

Along with their personalized tutoring services, Sylvan Learning Center is also at the forefront of teaching with curriculum including the newest STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) trends. They also encourage students to get involved with technologies such as robotics and computer coding, opening their children’s eyes to some new and exciting features. Sylvan of Edwardsville currently offers both year round and summer programs in Robotics and Coding, for 2nd-8th graders.

For parents with children applying to colleges, a strong ACT or SAT score can make the difference between a few hundred dollars in scholarships to a full-ride merit scholarship.

Sylvan Learning Center is offers a free SAT or ACT practice exam to assist the students to get familiar with the format of the tests, pinpoint what sections on the test need the most work or just to see what kind of score you could get before heading into the real test.

Schedule a free consultation before May 31st to take advantage of EARLY BIRD ENROLLMENT offers at Sylvan of Edwardsville. At the consultation, you will see if Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville is the right fit for your family. From there, a Sylvan Director will discuss the child’s personal needs and goals, explore personal learning options and ensure that both the parents and children involved are comfortable.

Sylvan Learning Center of Edwardsville is located at 2110 Troy Road, Suite F in Edwardsville and can be reached at 618-650-0500. The center is open for flexible scheduling between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 to 3 p.m. on Friday and 9 to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The center is closed on Sunday.

