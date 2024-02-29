COLLINSVILLE - Emily Sykes has now turned her attention to the upcoming track and field system for Granite City as a state-acclaimed shot put and discus thrower, but this past winter she was the main cog in the offense and defense for the girls' basketball team.

Gabby Semple and Sophia and Isabella Mangi were Warriors' seniors with Sykes, who help lead the Granite girls this season.

Sykes led the team with averages of 12.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, adding on 33 assists, 70 steals, and 33 blocked shots.

Sykes was proud of how the Warriors responded in the final game of her career against Alton's girls: "We kind of picked up the pace, and scored some points. They were by far the better team, but we fought our heart out there, and I believe the seniors left their heart out there."

The Warriors were indeed a very young team, with three freshmen among the starters, but there's a very good future ahead for the club.

Article continues after sponsor message

'We have three freshmen who were on varsity this year, who will do great things with the other freshmen in coming years," Sykes said.

The program's future is looking very bright indeed with the influx of new and younger talent coming into the program.

"I agree," Sykes said. "We went through a tough time, but I fully believe that these girls who are going to be seniors, and juniors next year will turn it around."

There's so much to look forward to from Warriors' girls basketball in 2024-25.

"Correct," Sykes said. "I can't wait to come back and watch my little sister (Megan) play," she said.

More like this: