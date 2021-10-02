EDWARDSVILLE - Senior basketball star Sydney Harris and Tigers’ tackle Cliff Seaman were crowned queen and king at halftime at Friday night’s homecoming football game against Alton.

The change was made this year to recognize the king and queen during the football game rather than the dance. The dance is slated for Saturday outdoors because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Shown are a collection of photos from the halftime ceremony.

