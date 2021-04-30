BRIGHTON - Senior Sydney Baumgartner has followed the family tradition as a Southwestern High School pitcher. Her sport is softball, her brother, Collin, was a standout boys baseball pitcher and now plays for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Sydney is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Sydney says her parents and brother, Collin, have been huge inspirations in her life.

"My parents have always been my greatest support system in school and athletics," she said. "My brother plays baseball at the collegiate level at SIUE. Both my school and summer coaches have also played a significant role in why I love the sport so much."

"I think sports have really helped build leadership and teamwork skills along with the work ethic that comes from practices and games," she added.

Since she was 6 years old, Sydney has been performing on a softball field.

"I love the whole team dynamic," she said. "It may not be my best day in the field or

at the plate but you can always count on your teammates to pick you up and I hope to do the same for them as well."

Sydney's present girls softball coach at Southwestern is Peg Mitchell. The Southwestern softball player was first and second team all-conference her freshman and sophomore seasons. Last season was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Sydney enjoys spending time with family and friends when not playing sports or in school. She says she "loves to shop." Sydney plans to attend the University of Missouri in the fall and at the present does not plan to play softball. She is a member of National Honor Society, a Silver Medallion winner and Illinois State Scholar.

