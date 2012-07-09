A new program, with almost 60 participants, began this past Saturday at Dolan Park for Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Itty Bitty T-Ball is for toddlers three to four years old. The program helps the participants develop an understanding of the sport's basic skills and

concepts through station rotations in a non-competitive environment for 45 minute sessions that last six weeks. The five stations include hitting, base running, catching, grounders, and throwing. The program's success is dependent upon parents as volunteer station leaders. As the weeks progress, less time is spent at the stations and a small "scrimmage" is created during the remaining session time. On the sixth and final week, the session time will be spent scrimmaging an entire game. Participants will be awarded a medal of participation at the end of the last week. Parents can look forward to Itty Bitty and Pee Wee Flag Football starting in the fall.

Katherine Kamp, 3 years old, receives some guidance on proper hand placement from the hitting station leader, Dustin Honchell. Cooper Gillis, 4 years old, gets down and ready to scoop-up the grounder. Lucas Long, 4 years old, prepares to catch the ball at the catching station.

For more information about upcoming programs and events, please contact JPRD at (618) 498-2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

