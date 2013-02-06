Swing, Zumba, Yoga and more Ballet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Swing, Zumba, Yoga and more Ballet Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen, co-owner of Left Bank Dance: "We’ve been listening, and have heard what students are asking for. . ." (swing, zumba, yoga, more ballet). SWING IS ALIVE AT LEFT BANK DANCE IN DOWNTOWN ALTON! Ever wanted to learn to Swing dance? Well, this is your chance! LEFT BANK DANCE is offering an Intro to Swing 6-week dance session taught by Joy and Robert Baker! This is a basic class and will be taught as a progressive class and advance with the dancers. East Coast Swing will be the foundational movement and if time allows an intro to West Coast Swing will be taught. The class lasts six weeks. Get in NOW-- classes start February 15th! $10 per person -- $18 per couple per class! Email us at leftbankdance@gmail.com or call us at 618 466-2429 for more info Classes held at Left Bank Dance 202 State St., Alton, IL The Latest Zumba Moves, Straight from the Newest December Certification Course! When participants see a Zumba class in action, they can’t wait to give it a try. Zumba classes feature exotic rhythms set to high-energy Latin and international beats. Before participants know it, they’re getting fit and their energy levels are soaring! There’s no other fitness class like a Zumba Fitness-Party. It’s easy to do, effective and totally exhilarating; often building a deep-rooted community among returning students. Zumba is a fun and effective dance fitness program that is accessible to anyone! Zumba Teacher Grace Abbott is a sophomore at Principia College and, in the past, a member of the dance company at Charlotte Klein Dance Center and a tap dancer in Sean Fielder's Boston Tap Company. Grace earned her Zumba Instructor License at the beginning of January and is now a member of the Zumba Instructor Network. Grace's ZIN website: http://graceabbott.zumba.com Email us at leftbankdance@gmail.com or call us at 618 466-2429 for more info Classes held at Left Bank Dance 202 State St., Alton, IL Yoga – For All the Right Reasons! Develop a unique style designed to enhance a healthier and happier lifestyle on and off the mat. With a goal of raising self-awareness, challenges the mind, body and spirit, classes incorporate Vinyasa flow, where each posture is linked by the breath, with focused balances, core strength, hip openers, backbends and inversions in a full spectrum practice. Shannon Dunham, a RYT200 (Yoga Alliance Certified) instructor, stresses proper pose alignment and body mechanics. She infuses her classes with philosophy, humor, creative sequencing and unique music. Her classes create a safe and comfortable environment where she playfully challenges students to be present, navigate their edge and discover their potential. Join Yoga on Thursdays at 6:30pm Email us at leftbankdance@gmail.com or call us at 618 466-2429 for more info Classes held at Left Bank Dance 202 State St., Alton, IL Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip