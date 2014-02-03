Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has two upcoming dance classes for beginners.

Instructor Bill Trent, of Bellville, will lead classes on the waltz and rumba this spring.

“Dancing brings married couples closer together and is also a great way to increase your social life,” Trent said. “Dance classes also make you more confident, especially when you go out dancing. It is heart healthy and good for blood flow, too.”

During Waltz for Beginners, dancers will learn how to grace the dance floor. The class will feature basic instruction in the elegant movements of the American Style Waltz. Whether new to ballroom

dancing or just needing to brush up on some of the basics, dancers will leave complete this class ready for their next social gathering. Hard soled shoes are recommended. Couples and singles are welcome, but the course fee of $45 is per person.

Waltz for Beginners will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, and run each Wednesday until March 19 in the Hatheway Dance Studio on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline for the class is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Rumba for Beginners will allow dancers to enjoy all the benefits of dancing, including improved health and increased social life. This introductory dance class offers basic instruction on the seductive steps of American Style Rumba. Whether new to ballroom dancing or ready to brush up on some of the basics, dancers are sure to learn a step or two in this class. Hard soled shoes are recommended. Couples and singles are welcome, but the course fee of $45 is per person.

Rumba for Beginners will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, and run each Wednesday until April 30 in the Hatheway Dance Studio on L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline for the class is Wednesday, March 26.

“These courses are designed for everyday people who want to become more comfortable on the dance floor,” said CCL Assistant Director of Programming Katie Haas. “Whether you’re preparing for a wedding this summer or just looking for something unique to enjoy on a weekend, Bill is a wonderful instructor who works with each individual or couple at their own pace.”

Trent started teaching dance in 1969 and has worked at several studios, including the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call CCL Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

